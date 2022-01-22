HSC 28 Conducts Flight Ops on USS Billings

220122-N-GF955-1061

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 22, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) remove chocks and chains from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter before it takes off, Jan. 22, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Posted: 01.25.2022, by PO3 Aaron Lau