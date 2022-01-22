JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 21, 2022) - Nate Ornellas, a laundry service provider, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Christine Humphrey, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command, inventory laundry bags at Officer Field’s laundry and shower site for families during the water distribution system recovery. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy photo by Ted Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 20:03 Photo ID: 7022289 VIRIN: 220119-N-ZT651-1046 Resolution: 5404x3603 Size: 868.01 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Offers Laundry Services to Families [Image 2 of 2], by Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.