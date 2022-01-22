Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Offers Laundry Services to Families [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP Offers Laundry Services to Families

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Ted Nichols 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 21, 2022) - Nate Ornellas, a laundry service provider, carries laundry bags at Officer Field’s laundry and shower site for families during the water distribution system recovery. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy photo by Ted Nichols)

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

