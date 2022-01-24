Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-61 CAV completes EST II [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A trooper with Troop A, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment completed the Engagement Skills Trainer II in preparation for a day at the range, Jan. 24 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The EST II is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7022003
    VIRIN: 220124-A-AU561-008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-61 CAV completes EST II [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

