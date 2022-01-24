A trooper with Troop A, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment completed the Engagement Skills Trainer II in preparation for a day at the range, Jan. 24 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The EST II is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 17:39
|Photo ID:
|7022003
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-AU561-008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-61 CAV completes EST II [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
