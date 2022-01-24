3-61 CAV completes EST II

A trooper with Troop A, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment completed the Engagement Skills Trainer II in preparation for a day at the range, Jan. 24 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The EST II is designed to simulate live weapon training events that directly support individual and crew-served weapons qualification, including individual marksmanship, small unit collective and judgmental escalation-of-force exercises in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

