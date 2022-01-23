Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing thick ice for a swim. [Image 3 of 3]

    Preparing thick ice for a swim.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James R Bennett 

    Michigan National Guard

    GRAYLING, Mich. – Military and local law enforcement share resources to cut open the icy surface of Lake Margrethe as part of a cold weather survival training exercise during Northern Strike 22-1 on Jan. 22, 2022. “Winter Strike” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year. Snow, high winds, and single-digit temperatures are commonplace at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center this time of year. Visiting units are able to train in subarctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. This photo was edited for security and propriety purposes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Bennett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 13:14
    Photo ID: 7021558
    VIRIN: 220124-Z-TD900-1349
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing thick ice for a swim. [Image 3 of 3], by SGT James R Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Extreme cold weather training includes swimming under the ice.
    Diver runs from an icy swim to build a fire.
    Preparing thick ice for a swim.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Grayling
    Artic Training
    NADWC
    Winter Strike 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT