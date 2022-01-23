Preparing thick ice for a swim.

GRAYLING, Mich. – Military and local law enforcement share resources to cut open the icy surface of Lake Margrethe as part of a cold weather survival training exercise during Northern Strike 22-1 on Jan. 22, 2022. “Winter Strike” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year. Snow, high winds, and single-digit temperatures are commonplace at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center this time of year. Visiting units are able to train in subarctic conditions, so they are better able to meet the objectives laid out in the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy. This photo was edited for security and propriety purposes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Bennett)

