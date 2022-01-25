Maj. Gen Fahey Visits Fort Pickett

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael F. Fahey (left), Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, is briefed by 23rd Marine Regiment staff, including Col. Quintin Jones (right), Commanding Officer, 23rd Marine Regiment, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2022. Fahey visited Fort Pickett to receive updates on 23rd Marine Regiment's support to Operation Allies Welcome and to recognize service members serving with Task Force Pickett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

