    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen Fahey Visits Fort Pickett [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Gen Fahey Visits Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Cpl. James Stanfield 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael F. Fahey (left), Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, is briefed by 23rd Marine Regiment staff, including Col. Quintin Jones (right), Commanding Officer, 23rd Marine Regiment, on Fort Pickett, Virginia, on Jan. 25, 2022. Fahey visited Fort Pickett to receive updates on 23rd Marine Regiment's support to Operation Allies Welcome and to recognize service members serving with Task Force Pickett. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 12:00
    Photo ID: 7021518
    VIRIN: 220125-M-BD822-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen Fahey Visits Fort Pickett [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    Marines
    MFR

