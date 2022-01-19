San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations

220119-N-AO868-1044 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 19, 2022) Sailors aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG56) send off an MH-60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, during flight operations Jan. 19, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

