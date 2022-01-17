220117-N-AO868-1143 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AO6) in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 17, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 07:50 Photo ID: 7021182 VIRIN: 220117-N-AO868-1143 Resolution: 6118x4079 Size: 1.41 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.