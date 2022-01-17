220117-N-AO868-1130 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Sailors tie a chemical light to a crane hook on the starboard boat deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) during a replenishment-at-sea, with fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AO6) in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 17, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 07:50
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
