    San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    01.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220117-N-AO868-1111 ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 17, 2022) Seaman Angel Villareal cuts a line on the starboard boat deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AO6) in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 17, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 07:50
    Photo ID: 7021179
    VIRIN: 220117-N-AO868-1111
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Jacinto, Gravely, and Truman are deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group.
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto
    Adriatic Sea

