USS Essex Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Zavien Thomasguzman, a native of Gulf Shores, Ala., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), conducts maintenance aboard Essex, Jan. 25, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

