TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course

Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski, U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, knees a strike pad held by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christina Gedney, senior legal administrator, Task Force Spartan and 29th Infantry Division, during self-defense instruction at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kuwait City, Dec. 13, 2021. Over the span of two weeks, U.S. Soldiers and Airmen deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield and TF Spartan, taught basic self-defense techniques to more than 240 U.S. and Kuwaiti women, including Romanowski and a few members of her staff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

