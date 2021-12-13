Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course [Image 5 of 6]

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Bertha Smith 

    Task Force Spartan

    L-R, Maj. Sandra Wright, Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christina Gedney, and Staff Sgt. Sharon Jacobson, pose for a photo at the Kuwait Sports Club, Dec. 13, 2021. Wright, Gedney and Jacobson represent three of the five Task Force Spartan Soldiers who served as the main instructors for female self-defense courses in Kuwait City over a two-week period. Romanowski, the U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, and her staff participated in a demonstration of the course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 07:01
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    self defense
    Kuwait
    29th Infantry Division
    29ID
    Ambassador Alina Romanowski

