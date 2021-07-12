Maj. Gen. John Rhodes, commanding general of Task Force Spartan and 29th Infantry Division, squares off with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christina Gedney, senior legal administrator, TF Spartan and 29th Inf. Div., during a self-defense demonstration at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kuwait City, Dec. 7, 2021. Rhodes and other Spartan leaders received instruction on and then demonstrated a few of the moves Gedney and the other self-defense instructors would go on to teach to more than 240 U.S. and Kuwaiti women. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Brock Jones, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women's Self-Defense Course
