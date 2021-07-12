Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course [Image 4 of 6]

    TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brock Jones 

    Task Force Spartan

    Maj. Gen. John Rhodes, commanding general of Task Force Spartan and 29th Infantry Division, squares off with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christina Gedney, senior legal administrator, TF Spartan and 29th Inf. Div., during a self-defense demonstration at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kuwait City, Dec. 7, 2021. Rhodes and other Spartan leaders received instruction on and then demonstrated a few of the moves Gedney and the other self-defense instructors would go on to teach to more than 240 U.S. and Kuwaiti women. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Brock Jones, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 07:01
    Photo ID: 7021139
    VIRIN: 211207-A-OY066-0006
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Task Force Spartan
    self defense
    Kuwait
    29th Infantry Division
    29ID

