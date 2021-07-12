TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course

Maj. Sandra Wright, Task Force Spartan division engineer for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, teaches a few basic self-defense moves to TF Spartan leaders, Dec. 7, 2021, prior to the start of the self-defense courses for women that Wright and her team of instructors taught at the Kuwait Sports Club, Dec. 7-22. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Brock Jones, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 Location: KUWAIT CITY, KW