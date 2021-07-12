Maj. Sandra Wright, Task Force Spartan division engineer for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, teaches a few basic self-defense moves to TF Spartan leaders, Dec. 7, 2021, prior to the start of the self-defense courses for women that Wright and her team of instructors taught at the Kuwait Sports Club, Dec. 7-22. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Brock Jones, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)
This work, TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Brock Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course
