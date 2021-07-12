Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course [Image 1 of 6]

    TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Bertha Smith 

    Task Force Spartan

    Staff Sgt. Sharon Jacobson, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), a physical therapy technician at U.S. Military Hospital – Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, holds a strike pad for a Kuwaiti woman during the women’s self-defense course at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kuwait City, Dec. 7, 2021. The course was created and taught by U.S. Soldiers and Airmen deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield and Task Force Spartan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

