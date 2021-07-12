TF Spartan Soldiers Knock Out Women’s Self-Defense Course

Staff Sgt. Sharon Jacobson, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), a physical therapy technician at U.S. Military Hospital – Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, holds a strike pad for a Kuwaiti woman during the women’s self-defense course at the Kuwait Sports Club in Kuwait City, Dec. 7, 2021. The course was created and taught by U.S. Soldiers and Airmen deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield and Task Force Spartan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

