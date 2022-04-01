Ministry of Peshmerga and Coalition forces conduct Counter ISIS Train and Equip Fund divestment [9 of 9]

A Ministry of Peshmerga soldier prepares to transport divested miscellaneous equipment parts as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program, Erbil, Iraq on Jan. 04, 2022. The U.S.-led CTEF program has divested more than $500 million of equipment, vehicles, weapons and ammunition in an effort to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

