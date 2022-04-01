Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ministry of Peshmerga and Coalition forces conduct Counter ISIS Train and Equip Fund divestment [9 of 9]

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breeann Ramos-Clifton 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Ministry of Peshmerga soldier prepares to transport divested miscellaneous equipment parts as part of the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program, Erbil, Iraq on Jan. 04, 2022. The U.S.-led CTEF program has divested more than $500 million of equipment, vehicles, weapons and ammunition in an effort to advise, assist, and enable partner forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Bree-Ann Ramos-Clifton)

