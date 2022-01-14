U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 135th Medical Company-Area Support conduct an exercise with Iraqi Air Force medics focusing on the application of splints at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 14, 2022. The exercise provided Iraqi medics with enhanced medical techniques and knowledge to support their soldiers in the country’s continued efforts to defeat Daesh. Under Operation Inherent Resolve’s current mission phase – advise, assist, enable – coalition forces continue to assist Iraqi forces in their ability to be an independent war-fighting entity. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 06:45 Photo ID: 7021134 VIRIN: 220114-A-XT998-1009 Resolution: 2902x1617 Size: 1.47 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 135th MCAS conducts exercise with Iraqi Air Force medics [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.