    135th MCAS conducts exercise with Iraqi Air Force medics [Image 9 of 9]

    135th MCAS conducts exercise with Iraqi Air Force medics

    IRAQ

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 135th Medical Company-Area Support conduct an exercise with Iraqi Air Force medics focusing on the application of splints at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq on Jan. 14, 2022. The exercise provided Iraqi medics with enhanced medical techniques and knowledge to support their soldiers in the country’s continued efforts to defeat Daesh. Under Operation Inherent Resolve’s current mission phase – advise, assist, enable – coalition forces continue to assist Iraqi forces in their ability to be an independent war-fighting entity. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 06:45
    Photo ID: 7021134
    VIRIN: 220114-A-XT998-1009
    Resolution: 2902x1617
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 135th MCAS conducts exercise with Iraqi Air Force medics [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    ISF
    Iraq
    Partner Forces
    CJTF-OIR

