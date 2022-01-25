: Eric Helmer is the Baumholder installation transportation officer, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said when he transitioned from Soldier to Army civilian one of the biggest challenges he faced was working with an all-civilian workforce, but with time and effort that’s now become one of the most enjoyable aspects of his job. (Illustration by Cameron Porter)

Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
This work, Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter