Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team [Image 2 of 2]

    Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    : Eric Helmer is the Baumholder installation transportation officer, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said when he transitioned from Soldier to Army civilian one of the biggest challenges he faced was working with an all-civilian workforce, but with time and effort that’s now become one of the most enjoyable aspects of his job. (Illustration by Cameron Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 03:37
    Photo ID: 7021076
    VIRIN: 220125-A-SM279-748
    Resolution: 1447x2004
    Size: 326.3 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team
    Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baumholder transportation officer faces biggest career challenge, finds pleasure serving with all-civilian team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT