Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection

220124-N-VI040-1041 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 24, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Rowena Todd, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Dezort, inspect an Airborne Low Frequency Sonar cable and reel assembly on a Cable Tension Machine at Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Jan. 24, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

