Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220124-N-VI040-1041 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 24, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Rowena Todd, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jonathan Dezort, inspect an Airborne Low Frequency Sonar cable and reel assembly on a Cable Tension Machine at Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Atsugi Jan. 24, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 01:50
    Photo ID: 7021004
    VIRIN: 220124-N-VI040-1041
    Resolution: 7041x4699
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection
    Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection
    Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection
    Sailors at AIMD Atsugi Perform Cable Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    AIMD Atsugi
    Airborne Low Frequency Sonar (ALFS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT