YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Fitzgerald, on a routine deployment as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, arrived at CFAY for the first time since the ship's 2017 collision. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

(U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 01:03 Photo ID: 7020990 VIRIN: 220121-N-QD512-1001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.23 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Arrives in Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.