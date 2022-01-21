Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Arrives in Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 21, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrives at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Fitzgerald, on a routine deployment as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, arrived at CFAY for the first time since the ship's 2017 collision. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
    (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kaleb J. Sarten)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 01:03
    VIRIN: 220121-N-QD512-1019
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    CNFJ
    DDG 62
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

