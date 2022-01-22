Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) From left to right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Chafee (DDG 90), and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley, Mobile Bay, Chafee, and America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:44
    Photo ID: 7020940
    VIRIN: 220122-N-FI026-1194
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 984.86 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier
    Destroyer
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    Formatin Exercise

