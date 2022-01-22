PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) From left to right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Gridley (DDG 101)and USS Chafee (DDG 90), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Mobile Bay (CG 53)and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), and USS Spruance (DDG 111) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Gridley, Chafee, Mobile Bay, Lake Champlain, Spruance and America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:44 Photo ID: 7020937 VIRIN: 220122-N-FI026-1127 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 979.86 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.