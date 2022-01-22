USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Nimitz-Class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), left, and USS Abraham Lincoln (CNV 72) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Carl Vinson, Abraham Lincoln and America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

