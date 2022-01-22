Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet. [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Nimitz-Class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), left, and USS Abraham Lincoln (CNV 72) steam in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Carl Vinson, Abraham Lincoln and America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:44
    Photo ID: 7020935
    VIRIN: 220122-N-FI026-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 851.2 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet.
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Carrier
    Destroyer
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    Formation Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT