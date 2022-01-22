PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) steams in formation with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Spruance and America are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 23:44
|Photo ID:
|7020934
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-FI026-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|841.23 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Formation Exercise With U.S. Pacific Fleet. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT