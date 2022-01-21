PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) An SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter from the Japan Martime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181) lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

