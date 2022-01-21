Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2022) An SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter from the Japan Martime Self-Defense Force ship JS Hyuga (DDH 181) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 23:07
    Photo ID: 7020914
    VIRIN: 220121-N-FI026-1097
    Resolution: 5534x3689
    Size: 684.35 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6)
    USS America (LHA 6)
    USS America (LHA 6)
    USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SH-60K
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea
    CrossDeck
    Japan Martime Self-Defense Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT