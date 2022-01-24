Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMH-461 Receives Thier First Batch of King Stallions [Image 4 of 4]

    HMH-461 Receives Thier First Batch of King Stallions

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Elias Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam A. Horne, commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, poses for a photo following a redesignation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2022. The squadron received its first CH-53K King Stallion, and the ceremony signified the beginning of the Marine Corps’ modernization from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion in support of the expeditionary warfare vision for future-force employment. The CH-53K is an optimized vertical, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Corps and will provide three times the lift capability of its predecessor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)

