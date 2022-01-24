HMH-461 Receives Thier First Batch of King Stallions

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brandon P. Evans, an aerial observer with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, poses for a photo following a redesignation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Jan. 24, 2022. The squadron received its first CH-53K King Stallion, and the ceremony signified the beginning of the Marine Corps’ modernization from the CH-53E Super Stallion to the CH-53K King Stallion in support of the expeditionary warfare vision for future-force employment. The CH-53K is an optimized vertical, heavy-lift, sea-based, long-range solution for the Marine Corps and will provide three times the lift capability of its predecessor. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III)
