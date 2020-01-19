Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping the environment: an acre at a time [Image 3 of 3]

    Helping the environment: an acre at a time

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2020

    Photo by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    David Sanchez, Air Force Wildland Fire Branch firefighter, along with Joint Base San Antonio’s Natural Resources Office, and Fire & Emergency Services conduct a prescribed burn, Jan. 19, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. The process will focus on more than 1,700 acres of wildlands on JBSA-Camp Bullis from Jan. 18-26. The burn is intended to reduce fuel loads, such as dead vegetation and thick brush, which will lessen the risk of future, potentially catastrophic, wildfires. Joint Base San Antonio Fire Emergency Services personnel coordinated with the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as fire departments in the surrounding areas to ensure the burn happens safely and remains fully contained throughout the scheduled periods. JBSA-Camp Bullis comprises more than 27,000 acres of ranges, training areas, and wildlands on San Antonio’s North side and is a crucial training location for service members from Joint Base San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian G. Rhodes)

    AETC
    Prescribed burn
    JBSA-Camp Bullis
    Fish and Wildlife Service
    Natural Resources Office
    Air Force Wildland Fire Branch
    fire Bureau of Land Management
    502CEG

