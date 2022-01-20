Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demonstration Team practices aerial routine over Hill Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    F-35 Demonstration Team practices aerial routine over Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, Jan 20, 2021. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team is part of the 388th Fighter Wing, and routinely flies over the Hill Air Force Base to practice and prepare for upcoming air shows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

