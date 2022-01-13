F-35 Demonstration Team practices aerial routine over Hill Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during a demonstration rehearsal at Hill Air Force Utah, Jan 20, 2021. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team is part of the 388th Fighter Wing, and routinely flies over the Hill Air Force Base to practice and prepare for upcoming air shows around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Barley)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 by SSgt Thomas Barley