A Typhoon FGR4 assigned to 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2021. The 1 (Fighter) Squadron is participating in Red Flag 22-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7020233
|VIRIN:
|220113-F-UT528-3010
|Resolution:
|3780x2372
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
This work, Typhoons arrive to Red Flag 22-1 [Image 6 of 6], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
