    Typhoons arrive to Red Flag 22-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Typhoons arrive to Red Flag 22-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Typhoon FGR4 assigned to 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2021. The 1 (Fighter) Squadron is participating in Red Flag 22-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Typhoon
    ACC
    Royal Air Force
    readiness
    lethality
    RAF Lossiemouth
    FGR4
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-1

