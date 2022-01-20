Coast Guard crews rescue 1 Russian, 1 Kazakh, 4 Uzbeks from distressed sailing vessel near Puerto Rico

Coast Guard air and surface crews rescued a Russian, a Kazakh and four Uzbeks the night of Jan. 20, 2022 from a distressed sailing near Puerto Rico. The six male survivors were traveling aboard the 35-foot sailing vessel Sojourner in Mona Passage international waters near Mona Island, Puerto Rico, when the Sojourner started taking on water, lost steering and the boat's sail. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

