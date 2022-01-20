Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard crews rescue 1 Russian, 1 Kazakh, 4 Uzbeks from distressed sailing vessel near Puerto Rico

    Coast Guard crews rescue 1 Russian, 1 Kazakh, 4 Uzbeks from distressed sailing vessel near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard air and surface crews rescued a Russian, a Kazakh and four Uzbeks the night of Jan. 20, 2022 from a distressed sailing near Puerto Rico. The six male survivors were traveling aboard the 35-foot sailing vessel Sojourner in Mona Passage international waters near Mona Island, Puerto Rico, when the Sojourner started taking on water, lost steering and the boat's sail. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 12:33
    Photo ID: 7020114
    VIRIN: 220120-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 681x908
    Size: 110.23 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews rescue 1 Russian, 1 Kazakh, 4 Uzbeks from distressed sailing vessel near Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard air and surface rescued one Russian
    one Kazakh and five Uzbeks the night of Jan. 20
    2022 from a distressed sailing near Puerto Rico. The six survivors were traveling aboard the 35-fooo
    when their vessel reportedly started taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT