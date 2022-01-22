Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region.

    RED SEA

    01.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG109)

    220122-N-UP745-2051 Red Sea (Jan. 22, 2022) Sailors use a flag to simulate a bravo fire during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), January 22. Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    VIRIN: 220122-N-UP745-2051
    Location: RED SEA
