220122-N-UP745-2008 Red Sea (Jan. 22, 2022) Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), January 22. Jason Dunham is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

