    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Airman William Brown, a native of Los Angeles, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals to an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), as it takes off from the flight deck of Essex, Jan. 24, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 07:52
    Photo ID: 7019903
    VIRIN: 220124-N-ZW128-1234
    Resolution: 4539x3242
    Size: 952.58 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

