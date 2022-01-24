PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Maria Chavez, a native of San Francisco, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 as it takes off from the flight deck of Essex, Jan. 24, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 07:52 Photo ID: 7019902 VIRIN: 220124-N-ZW128-1089 Resolution: 4974x3553 Size: 904.39 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.