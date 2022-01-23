Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Process by Flushing Zone to Amend Health Advisory

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2022

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    An Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) infographic depicting the process by which the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will amend the health advisories for each flushing zone. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

