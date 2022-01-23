Process by Flushing Zone to Amend Health Advisory

An Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) infographic depicting the process by which the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) will amend the health advisories for each flushing zone. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

