Indiana National Guardsmen participating in the Life Fit course engage in strenuous, tactical exercises at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Aug. 9, 2021. The Life Fit program is designed to help Soldiers achieve optimal levels of physical fitness and holistic health.
This work, I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I joined Life Fit for a week… here’s what happened
