Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened [Image 2 of 2]

    I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana National Guardsmen participating in the Life Fit course engage in strenuous, tactical exercises at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Aug. 9, 2021. The Life Fit program is designed to help Soldiers achieve optimal levels of physical fitness and holistic health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 11:34
    Photo ID: 7019337
    VIRIN: 210809-Z-YR542-0110
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened
    I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I joined Life Fit for a week&hellip; here&rsquo;s what happened

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Indiana
    ACFT
    holistic health
    Life Fit
    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT