Indiana National Guardsmen participating in the Life Fit course engage in strenuous, tactical exercises at Camp Atterbury, Ind., Aug. 9, 2021. The Life Fit program is designed to help Soldiers achieve optimal levels of physical fitness and holistic health.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 11:34 Photo ID: 7019337 VIRIN: 210809-Z-YR542-0110 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.8 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I joined Life Fit for a week... here's what happened [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.