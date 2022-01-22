Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Special Forces Group Soldiers complete snowmobile training [Image 9 of 10]

    20th Special Forces Group Soldiers complete snowmobile training

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard, conduct snowmobile training during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 22, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7019327
    VIRIN: 220122-Z-ZH169-1298
    Resolution: 5949x3966
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 20th Special Forces Group Soldiers complete snowmobile training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    20th Special Force Group
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

