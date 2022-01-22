20th Special Forces Group Soldiers complete snowmobile training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard, remove their gear after snowmobile training during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 22, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

