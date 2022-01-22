A U.S. Air Force SERE specialist from the 720th Special Tactics Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida, teaches cold-weather survival training to a 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldier during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 22, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 10:32 Photo ID: 7019306 VIRIN: 220122-Z-ZH169-1028 Resolution: 4194x2763 Size: 2.01 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 720th Special Tactics Group holds cold-weather survival training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.