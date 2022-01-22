Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    720th Special Tactics Group holds cold-weather survival training [Image 2 of 7]

    720th Special Tactics Group holds cold-weather survival training

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard, prepares to create a shelter during Northern Strike 22-1, at Camp Grayling, Mich., Jan. 22, 2022. The winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise series, known as “Winter Strike,” is held annually in northern Michigan during the coldest part of the year, so visiting units can train in subarctic conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    National Guard
    20th Special Force Group
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    Northern Strike 22-1

