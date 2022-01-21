USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 21, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Anthony Stewart handles a line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Jan. 21, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

