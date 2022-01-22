Travis AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo on to a 757 Jan. 22, 2022 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

