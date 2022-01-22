Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 2 of 10]

    Travis AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo on to a 757 Jan. 22, 2022 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 00:06
    Photo ID: 7019149
    VIRIN: 220122-F-UO290-1015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership [Image 10 of 10], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    60th APS
    Ukraine
    TrUSt Travis
    europeansupport2022
    supporteuropartallies

