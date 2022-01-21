220121-N-TR141-0156 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 21, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations while transiting the South China Sea. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 20:51 Photo ID: 7019137 VIRIN: 220121-N-TR141-0156 Resolution: 5546x3697 Size: 1.37 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Transits South China Sea, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.