A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew and a Royal Bahamas Defence Force boat crews intercepted 88 people aboard a Haitian sail freighter near Great Inagua, Bahamas Jan. 23, 2022. The people were intercepted during a suspected migrant venture approximately 23 miles west of Great Inagua, Bahamas. (Royal Bahamas Defence Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 18:16
|Photo ID:
|7019107
|VIRIN:
|220122-G-G0107-1004
|Resolution:
|512x288
|Size:
|40.92 KB
|Location:
|INAGUA, BS
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard, partner agency intercept 88 Haitians near Bahamas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT