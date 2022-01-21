Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agency intercept 88 Haitians near Bahamas

    Coast Guard, partner agency intercept 88 Haitians near Bahamas

    INAGUA, BAHAMAS

    01.21.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew and a Royal Bahamas Defence Force boat crews intercepted 88 people aboard a Haitian sail freighter near Great Inagua, Bahamas Jan. 23, 2022. The people were intercepted during a suspected migrant venture approximately 23 miles west of Great Inagua, Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

